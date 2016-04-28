VW says no sales of brands or units on the agenda

WOLFSBURG, Germany, April 28 Volkswagen
is not currently contemplating selling any of its
brands or units to help pay for the costs of its diesel
emissions test cheating scandal, its finance chief told a news
conference on Thursday.
Frank Witter said Europe's biggest carmaker believed it had
provisioned adequately for all known risks, although there were
naturally uncertainties given the scope of the issue.
"We believe in our multi-brand group, so we don't have brand
or unit sales on the agenda at all," Witter said.
In its annual report published earlier, Volkswagen said that
as yet unknown future financial liabilities could lead to assets
having to be sold.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Ludwig Burger)