Berlin says 2.8 mln vehicles in Germany affected by VW manipulations

BERLIN, Sept 25 German Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt said on Friday that around 2.8 million
vehicles in Germany were affected by Volkswagen's rigging of
diesel emission tests.
"It's now clear that vehicles in Germany are affected by
these manipulations. Based on our current knowledge they are
vehicles with 2.0 litre and 1.6 litre diesel engines," he told
Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament. He also said
there was a discussion about 1.2 litre diesel engines being
affected.
