Volkswagen CEO says sees case for building own battery factory - paper

FRANKFURT Nov 20 Europe's largest carmaker
Volkswagen sees building its own factory to make
electronic vehicle batteries as a logical move as it expands
production of low-emission cars after its emissions scandal.
Volkswagen and its labour unions agreed on Friday to cut
30,000 jobs at the core VW brand in exchange for a commitment to
avoid forced redundancies in Germany until 2025.
The cuts came with a management pledge to create 9,000 new
jobs in the area of battery production and mobility services at
factories in Germany as part of efforts to shift towards
electric and self-driving cars.
"If more than a quarter of our cars are to be electronic
vehicles in the in the foreseeable future then we are going to
need approximately three million batteries a year," Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung. "Then it makes sense to build our own factory."
Volkswagen currently relies on external battery suppliers
for the electric vehicles it makes.
Mueller said that Volkswagen has been in talks with
ride-hailing service Uber on potential cooperation but
the carmaker would not settle for the role as a mere supplier.
"They (Uber) saw us more in the role of a supplier. But we
said: Okay guys, this is a contest which we are happy to take
on. We will remain in command," Mueller said.
Automakers like VW are developing electric vehicles and
billing themselves as mobility companies that don't merely sell
cars but also get involved with alternatives to conventional car
ownership such as ride-hailing.
Mueller confirmed that Volkswagen had set aside 18 billion
euros ($19.1 billion) to cover the cost of its diesel emissions
cheating scandal.
Volkswagen does not expect the German government to make tax
demands to cover any revenue losses related to the scandal, a
company spokesman said on Saturday.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)