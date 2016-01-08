Volkswagen withholding internal emails in probe by U.S. states -source

Jan 8 Volkswagen AG is withholding
internal emails from a group of U.S. state attorneys general
investigating the German automaker's use of illegal diesel
emissions software, a source briefed on the matter said Friday.
The world's second-larger automaker is citing German law in
refusing to turn over emails and other communications between
its executives. The emails were requested by a group of 48 U.S.
state attorneys general investigating excess emissions in
580,000 U.S. diesel cars.
In a statement Friday, Connecticut Attorney General George
Jepsen criticized VW's decision to resist cooperation.
"I find it frustrating that, despite public statements
professing cooperation and an expressed desire to resolve the
various investigations that it faces following its calculated
deception, Volkswagen is, in fact, resisting cooperation by
citing German law," Jepsen said in a statement.
The automaker declined to say if it is withholding
documents.
"We are in permanent exchange with U.S. authorities and are
cooperating closely with them. We are not commenting on ongoing
investigations," a spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW said.
