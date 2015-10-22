VW looks into possible emissions test rigging with further engine type

BERLIN Oct 22 Volkswagen said it was looking into whether cars using earlier versions of its diesel engine EA 288 may have contained software used to manipulate emissions test data.

Cars using the current version of its EA 288 engine do not have the cheat software, Volkswagen said on Thursday.

"Other generations of the EA 288 are currently being examined," Europe's biggest carmaker said in an e-mailed statement, without providing further details.

German news agency DPA earlier reported that previous versions of VW engines could be affected by the emissions scandal that has rocked Volkswagen in recent weeks. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)