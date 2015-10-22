VW looks into possible emissions test rigging with further engine type

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
BERLIN Oct 22 Volkswagen said it was looking into whether cars using earlier versions of its diesel engine EA 288 may have contained software used to manipulate emissions test data.
Cars using the current version of its EA 288 engine do not have the cheat software, Volkswagen said on Thursday.
"Other generations of the EA 288 are currently being examined," Europe's biggest carmaker said in an e-mailed statement, without providing further details.
German news agency DPA earlier reported that previous versions of VW engines could be affected by the emissions scandal that has rocked Volkswagen in recent weeks. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.