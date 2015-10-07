UPDATE 1-EPA officials tell U.S. House panel they cannot detail VW probe

(Adds quotes, details about testimony and background)
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Two senior officials from the
Environmental Protection Agency told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday
that they cannot divulge new details about the agency's probe of
Volkswagen without jeopardizing their investigation.
In written testimony submitted to a House oversight panel a
day ahead of a Thursday hearing, the EPA officials also said
that Volkswagen AG concealed information about its
ploy to cheat on diesel emissions after higher emission levels
were discovered.
In the biggest business scandal of its 78-year history,
Volkswagen has admitted using software code to evade EPA
emissions tests in nearly 500,000 diesel vehicles in the United
States. Some 11 million Volkswagen vehicles have the same
software worldwide. The EPA is investigating the scandal in the
United States in conjunction with the U.S. Department of
Justice.
"At this point, we are unable to provide further details of
the investigation because the release of such information could
jeopardize this ongoing enforcement investigation," the EPA
testimony said.
The two officials - Christopher Grundler, director of EPA's
Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and Phillip Brooks,
director of the Air Enforcement Division's Office of Civil
Enforcement - are scheduled to testify before the House Energy
and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
Lawmakers said they intend to find out what Volkswagen did
and how the EPA missed the cheat strategy that began in 2008.
The EPA testimony recaps the notice of violation that
regulators sent to Volkswagen on Sept. 18, after independent
tests showed that its vehicles on the road emitted the pollutant
nitrous oxide at unacceptable standards but remained within
limits in lab tests.
"After the high emissions were discovered, VW concealed the
facts from the EPA, the state of California and from consumers,"
the EPA officials said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish, Bernard
Orr)