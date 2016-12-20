U.S. EPA estimates new VW diesel settlement worth about $1 billion

WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday the cost of a settlement with Volkswagen AG covering 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter vehicles is about $1 billion, but does not include expected additional compensation for owners.

Cynthia Giles, EPA assistant administrator, estimated that the costs of buybacks, fixes and diesel offsets were about $1 billion, including $225 million going into a trust fund to offset excess diesel emissions. Volkswagen also agreed to pay California $25 million and has reached "substantial agreement" toward compensating owners of the polluting vehicles, a federal judge said on Tuesday.

