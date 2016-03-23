VW, EPA expect not to unveil diesel settlement Thursday -sources

| March 23
March 23 Volkswagen AG was not
expected to unveil an agreement Thursday with U.S. regulators at
a federal court hearing in California on how to address excess
emissions in 580,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the
negotiations said on Wednesday.
The German automaker has been in talks for months with the
U.S. Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency and
California Air Resources Board (CARB) over how to address the
excess emissions.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer last month set a March 24
deadline for Volkswagen to state whether it has found an
emissions fix that is acceptable to U.S. regulators.
Volkswagen and regulators are likely to tell Breyer they are
making good progress toward reaching a deal, but have not
reached an agreement, the sources said, adding that a potential
deal could still be weeks away.
VW has been in talks with regulators about how to address
the issue, including a potential buyback offer for an unknown
number of vehicles along with possible financial incentives for
owners to get their vehicles repaired.
One central issue is whether the EPA will accept a fix that
does not completely address excess on-road emissions. EPA
spokeswoman Laura Allen declined to comment on that question, or
the status of the talks.
Earlier this month, a California official said the state may
allow partially repaired Volkswagen diesel cars to continue
operating on its roads because a full fix may be impossible.
The cars are equipped with "defeat devices" that allow them
to pass laboratory emissions tests despite exceeding federal
standards by up to 40 times when they are driven on roads.
Todd Sax, chief of CARB's enforcement division, said this
month he did not believe a fix was available that would allow
the cars to comply with the emissions standards or the onboard
diagnostic requirements.
"We will have to decide what the best approach is to dealing
with these vehicles, and one of the options potentially would be
to accept something less than a full fix," he said.
A VW spokeswoman declined to comment on the status of the
talks.
Regulators could also require VW to set aside money to
address excess pollution as part of a settlement.
The U.S. Justice Department in February sued Europe's
biggest automaker for up to $46 billion for violating U.S.
environmental laws. VW and its Audi and Porsche brands remain
barred from selling any new 2016 diesel models in the United
States.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)