German minister: EU has no case to take action over car emissions

BRUSSELS Oct 20 Germany's transport minister
said on Thursday that the European Union has no legal case
against it over its policing of car emissions rules, ramping up
a blame game between Brussels and EU nations after the
Volkswagen scandal.
Alexander Dobrindt told Reuters he wants a debate at a
December meeting with EU counterparts on how to revise an EU law
which he says is too vague about emission controls outside
laboratory tests that do not reflect real road driving
conditions.
"In my view, that (EU legal threat) is very far fetched," he
told Reuters after appearing before a European Parliament
inquiry committee investigating regulatory negligence in
overseeing Europe's second biggest industry.
"I am finding one by one that member states are carrying out
their tests and there is growing understanding of the need to
change rules."
Europe's Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska has said
EU law is clear on banning defeat devices to tweak the amount of
health-harming nitrogen oxide (NOx) spewed out by diesel engines
and promised formal infringement procedures against EU member
states for failing to enforce it.
When EU regulators judge a member state is improperly
applying the law, it can order corrective action. In case of
inaction, the case will go to court. In rare cases and after a
process that can take years, the EU may levy fines.
In response to criticism, the EU executive says it will
issue guidelines in December on how authorities should rule on
carmakers' use of a legal clause which allows for the devices if
they are needed to protect engines.
"Currently it is very far reaching, very open to
interpretation," Dobrindt told EU lawmakers, saying making
mandatory use of state of the art technology would close the
legal loophole.
He pointed to General Motors division Opel's
throttling back of exhaust treatment at temperatures below 17
degrees centigrade on certain models as a case in which doubt
remains as to whether this is justified to safeguard engines.
While a German investigation has led to the voluntary recall
of 630,000 Porsche, Volkswagen Opel, Audi and Mercedes vehicles
to fix emissions-management software, Germany has said Italy's
Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI is the only one other than VW to break the
law.
Germany has asked the European Commission to mediate in its
dispute with Italian type-approval authorities over
the issue, and Dobrindt called for a body to help resolve such
disagreements in the future.
The EU executive proposed new rules to improve market
surveillance over the car industry earlier this year, including
handing power to member states to recall cars approved by other
members of the 28-nation bloc.
