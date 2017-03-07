REFILE-EU consumer agencies to join forces to press VW over dieselgate scandal

(Clarifies 2nd paragraph to show agreement to prepare joint
action)
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, March 7 European national consumer
agencies plan joint action to seek compensation for Volkswagen
drivers who bought emissions-cheating diesel cars on
the strength of their green credentials, the European Commission
said on Tuesday.
At a meeting of the EU's 28 consumer protection authorities
in Brussels, Dutch officials agreed to prepare "joint
enforcement action" against the German carmaker, a spokesman for
Europe's Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said.
"Commissioner Jourova encouraged the authorities to use all
means at their disposal to protect European consumers,"
spokesman Christian Wigand said.
VW has admitted to U.S. regulators that it installed illicit
software in as many as 11 million diesel vehicles sold worldwide
-- the majority of them in Europe.
Jourova and other EU regulators have repeatedly voiced
frustration over VW's failure to compensate customers in Europe,
where different legal rules weaken the chances of owners winning
a pay out, while the company offers cash payouts to U.S. owners.
While powers of enforcement in the EU lie with national
authorities, EU regulators are pushing members to end what they
see as government collusion with powerful carmakers to shield
them from penalties.
Despite VW's admission of wrongdoing in the United States,
it says it has not broken the law in Europe and sees no need to
compensate consumers there. The carmaker has committed to fixing
all affected vehicles by autumn.
The European Commission hopes national authorities agree
that VW has breached two sets of rules that apply across the
28-nation bloc and push for corrective measures from VW,
including guarantees that engine refits work and potential
compensation if affected vehicles lose value.
The 28 are not required to come to a unanimous agreement for
joint action. For those who wish to act, the next step would be
a joint letter to VW - which may influence current consumer
court cases against the German carmaker.
"It is a tool to pressure the companies into obeying the
rules," one EU official said.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)