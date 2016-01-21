VW says no emissions scandal compensation scheme in Europe

HAMBURG/BRUSSELS Jan 21 Volkswagen
said on Thursday there were no grounds to replicate in Europe a
compensation programme it plans for U.S. drivers affected by its
diesel emissions scandal, rejecting a demand from the European
Union's industry commissioner.
The German carmaker said it was paying compensation in North
America because it had yet to agree with local regulators how to
fix affected vehicles, and so customers there would have to wait
longer for a solution than elsewhere.
VW admitted in September it had cheated U.S. environmental
tests by using software to mask nitrogen oxide emissions that
can cause or exacerbate respiratory disease. It added that up to
around 11 million vehicles worldwide could have had the software
installed, including about 8.5 million in Europe.
In the United States, VW has promised goodwill compensation
worth $1,000 each to tens of thousands of owners of VW vehicles
that breach emissions limits.
Last week, EU industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska
wrote to VW chief executive Matthias Mueller with a list of
demands, including that he consider compensation for affected VW
drivers in Europe.
"We are concentrating in Europe on the repair and service
process," VW said in a statement on Thursday following a meeting
between Mueller and Bienkowska in Brussels.
"The situation in the USA and Canada is not automatically
comparable with other markets in the world," it said. "Therefore
this action (the compensation scheme) cannot simply be rolled
out in other markets."
The European Commission said in a separate statement after
the meeting: "Commissioner Bienkowska invited the group once
again to reflect on adequate ways to compensate consumers."
"She repeated her clear view that EU consumers should be
treated in the same way as U.S. customers. Mr Mueller agreed to
come back to the Commissioner on the points discussed."
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Barbara Lewis; Writing by
Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)