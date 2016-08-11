Lawyers to seek up to $332.5 mln in fees, costs from Volkswagen clean-diesel deal

NEW YORK Aug 11 Lawyers representing plaintiffs
in a $10 billion settlement over claims that Volkswagen AG
outfitted vehicles with software to cheat on emissions testing
said they will seek up to $332.5 million in fees and other legal
costs, according to a court filing late on Wednesday.
The filing in a federal court in California said that there
is no agreement yet between Volkswagen and the plaintiffs'
lawyers on the amount of fees and costs they will be paid for
their work on the deal. A final fee request will require
approval from the judge overseeing the litigation, according to
settlement papers filed in June.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye Editing by W Simon)