UPDATE 3-Lawyers in Volkswagen case seek up to $332.5 mln in fees, costs

(Adds comment from plaintiffs' lawyers)
By Jessica Dye
Aug 11 Lawyers for Volkswagen AG
vehicle owners will seek up to $332.5 million in fees and costs
for their work in a $10 billion settlement over claims the
automaker used software to cheat on emissions testing, according
to a court filing.
The filing late Wednesday in a federal court in California
said Volkswagen and the plaintiffs' lawyers have not yet agreed
on how much the attorneys will be paid. Volkswagen has agreed to
pay reasonable costs and fees in connection with the settlement
announced in June, which covers vehicles with 2.0-liter engines.
In the filing, the lawyers said they will request no more
than $324 million in fees and up to $8.5 million to cover other
costs for a total of $332.5 million. Lead lawyer Elizabeth
Cabraser said the amount was far less than the "judicially
established benchmark" for class actions of approximately 25
percent of the settlement amount.
"But this is not an ordinary case, this is not an ordinary
settlement, and this will not be an ordinary fee request," the
filing said.
She said that various reports had speculated that lawyers'
fees could be as high as $3.5 billion.
A final request will require approval from the judge
overseeing the litigation. Fees will be paid separately by
Volkswagen, and not deducted from the settlement fund, according
to court filings.
Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the automaker
will pay attorneys' fees that "reasonably reflect" the work of
the lead plaintiffs' lawyers in connection with the settlement,
adding the decision ultimately rests with the judge.
Those lawyers said affected owners and lessees have given
"overwhelmingly positive feedback" about the deal.
A hearing on final approval of the settlement is set for
Oct. 18.
The settlement stems from litigation against the German
automaker after it admitted last year it intentionally misled
regulators by installing secret software that allowed U.S.
vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.
Under the deal, which received preliminary approval last
month, owners of up to 475,000 vehicles will be eligible for
buybacks, lease termination and other compensation.
Volkswagen will also will pay $4.7 billion for environmental
remediation and promoting emission-free vehicle technology.
The deal does not cover similar unresolved claims over
approximately 85,000 vehicles with 3.0-liter engines.
Volkswagen $14.7 billion settlement cleared another legal
hurdle last month after a federal judge gave the automaker
preliminary approval to buy back up to 475,000
vehicles.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Additional reporting by
David Shepardson in Washington, D.C.; Editing by David Gregorio
and Jeffrey Benkoe)