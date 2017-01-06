VW, Justice Dept nearing $3 bln agreement to resolve diesel allegations

WASHINGTON Jan 6 Volkswagen AG and
the U.S. Justice Department are nearing an agreement to resolve
the government's civil and criminal investigations that would
require the German automaker to pay more than $3 billion,
sources briefed on the talks said Friday.
The agreement is not final and could still change or fall
apart but a deal could be announced as early as next week.
Volkswagen is also likely to face oversight by an outside
monitor and agree to other significant reforms in connection
with its diesel cheating scandal as part of a likely deferred
prosecution agreement. VW has previously agreed to pay up to
$17.5 billion to resolve claims by owners, federal and state
regulators and dealers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)