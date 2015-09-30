France launches emissions-cheating probe into VW-source

PARIS, Sept 30 France has launched a probe into
whether Volkswagen cheated on car emissions in
France as it did in the United States, a source close to the
French Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Following the recognised fraud of a carmarker in the United
States ... There is a probe from the DGCCRF (the Directorate
General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud
Control) that started on Friday and whose goal is to assess if
Volkswagen had similar practices (in France)," the source said.
The DGCCRF probe, which covers vehicles' software devices,
will later be extended to all other carmakers who sell vehicles
in France, the source said.
Results from the probe are expected at end-November or in
December.
The world's biggest carmaker by sales has admitted to U.S.
regulators that it programmed its cars to detect when they were
being tested and alter the running of their diesel engines to
conceal their true emissions.
Volkswagen said on Wednesday there were 946,092 vehicles in
France equipped with the EA 189 engines affected by the
emissions data manipulation carried out by the company
worldwide.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)