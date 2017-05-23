French VW probe identifies 22.78 bln euros in diesel sales - paper

PARIS May 23 France's consumer fraud watchdog
believes Volkswagen made 22.78 billion euros ($25.65
billion) in sale proceeds on cars sold in the country with
illegal defeat devices, Le Monde reported on Tuesday.
Citing a file sent to prosecutors by the DGCCRF anti-fraud
agency, which has not been published, the French daily also
reported findings that diesel emissions test-cheating saved 1.52
billion euros that the German carmaker would otherwise have had
to invest to comply with regulations.
Spokespeople for Volkswagen France and the Paris prosecutor
did not immediately return calls seeking comment. VW already
faces up to $25 billion in U.S. costs related to the dieselgate
scandal, including a criminal settlement.
The French sales and savings figures could ultimately be
used by a court to set fines against VW, if the company were
convicted on fraud charges pursued by the Paris prosecutor.
The DGCCRF also calculated that VW's theoretical maximum
penalty, capped at 10 percent of annual revenue, would amount to
19.73 billion euros, Le Monde said.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
