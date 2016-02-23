France, Italy yet to reply to EU with VW scandal info - source

* Volkswagen also has yet to answer Commission request
* European Commission's priority is to establish the facts
BRUSSELS Feb 23 All European Union nations
except for France and Italy have replied to the European
Commission's request for information from member states in
connection with Volkswagen's emissions scandal, an
EU source said on Tuesday.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has asked all 28
EU countries to investigate breaches of vehicle emissions rules
after Volkswagen admitted last year it had used banned software
to mask nitrogen oxide emissions and had also in Europe
understated carbon dioxide levels.
At the same time, it sent a letter to Volkswagen asking for
information, which European Environment and Energy Commissioner
Miguel Arias Canete said on Tuesday was so far unanswered.
Meanwhile, he said 26 of the 28 EU member states had replied
to a letter particularly related to the irregularities on CO2
emissions he sent together with Industry Commissioner Elzbieta
Bienkowska, but "two big countries" had not.
He did not name the countries, but an EU official, speaking
on condition of anonymity, said they were Italy and France.
Contacted by Reuters, French and Italian government
officials had no immediate comment.
As vehicle testing to approve cars in the EU is overseen by
national authorities, the Commission is reliant on each country
to enforce rules.
In January, it proposed a tougher regime that would give the
Commission more power and diminish the role of national
authorities. However, the draft law needs to be approved by
member states.
The Commission can impose fines on manufacturers for
breaking EU emissions laws, but says its first priority is to
establish the facts.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Additional reporting by Agnieszka
Flak in Milan and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by Tom
Pfeiffer and Mark Potter)