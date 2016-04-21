COLUMN-Behind the scenes in VW emissions deal, a former FBI director: Frankel

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
April 21 U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer of
San Francisco made the formal announcement in court Thursday
morning: Volkswagen has reached an agreement in principle to
resolve the clean diesel emissions cheating mess in the U.S. The
company's settlement encompasses U.S. and California officials,
including the Justice Department and the Federal Trade
Commission, and owners of clean diesel cars, most of whom will
have the option of selling their cars back to Volkswagen or
getting the cars fixed to meet U.S. emissions standards. All of
the details will be revealed in June, when the government and
counsel for the car owners submit deal documents.
This was an unbelievably fast resolution of a sprawling
case. VW's lead lawyer, Robert Giuffra of Sullivan & Cromwell,
said in court Thursday that he is not aware of any other
multidistrict litigation that has settled as quickly as this
one. Nor can I. Judge Breyer was assigned the case in
mid-December. He appointed lead counsel in mid-January. The
class filed its consolidated complaint in February, and two
months later, the case settled.
In part, the head-spinning pace was set by Judge Breyer, who
made it clear to VW that he wanted the company either to offer
customers a fix for polluting cars or pay them to get the cars
off the road.
At Thursday's hearing, the judge referred to the "aggressive
deadlines" he set for VW, state and federal regulators, and
lawyers for the consumer class, led by Elizabeth Cabraser of
Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. That's a bit of an
understatement. Giuffra said he had logged about 400 hours since
the last status conference in March. Cabraser told reporters
outside of the courtroom, "Weekends and weekdays are all the
same. That's the way it works."
VW was also eager to get the case wrapped up so it could
begin to try to win back the trust of U.S. car buyers. VW
investors were so happy to hear about the settlement (from a
Reuters exclusive on Wednesday!) that shares rose 6 percent in
anticipation of Thursday's hearing.
But the unseen hand that guided the case to its quick,
multilateral agreement belonged to Robert Mueller, the former
director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations who is now a
partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.
Mueller was a surprise pick when Judge Breyer appointed him
as special settlement master in January. VW and class action
lawyers had suggested different mediators, many with long
experience overseeing settlement talks in multidistrict cases
and class actions. Mueller, by contrast, is known in private
practice for his white-collar defense, cybersecurity and crisis
management expertise.
Judge Breyer, in fact, knew Mueller as a prosecutor. As he
explained in the order appointing the former FBI director, the
judge met Mueller 40 years ago when Mueller served as an
assistant U.S. attorney in San Francisco, and continued their
acquaintance during Mueller's tenure as U.S. attorney from 1998
to 2001.
UNIQUELY QUALIFIED
"There are few, if any, people with more integrity, good
judgment, and relevant experience than Mr. Mueller," wrote
Breyer, adding that Mueller was "uniquely qualified to work with
and earn the trust of the parties, including the consumer and
car dealer plaintiffs, the United States government, the
Volkswagen defendants and the interested state governments."
Breyer showed acute insight. Who's not going to return calls
from the former director of the FBI? Within weeks of Mueller's
appointment, it was already clear that he was pushing VW hard.
At a status conference in February, VW counsel Giuffra told
Judge Breyer that Mueller had met with senior VW officials and
the engineers working on an emissions fix. VW also said it had
apprised the former FBI director of its negotiations with state
and federal regulators, even providing him with the PowerPoint
presentation VW gave to officials from the Justice Department,
the EPA and the California Air Resources Board.
Judge Breyer suggested that Mueller wanted even more access.
He instructed VW to make top board members available to the
former FBI director. By March, Mueller was hosting negotiating
sessions between VW, regulators and lawyers for class members at
his office in Washington. He attended the status conference on
March 24, when Judge Breyer agreed to give the company and its
adversaries another month to work out a deal. The judge said he
was willing to extend the deadline because of Mueller's
assurances that a deal was in sight.
In the two weeks leading up to Thursday's hearing, VW and
its adversaries from the government and the class action bar
were in talks almost every day, for up to 14 hours a day,
according to Judge Breyer.
"We were all at Director Mueller's offices at literally 3
o'clock in the morning on Saturday," said VW lawyer Giuffra, who
thanked Breyer and Mueller "for all you've done to promote this
process."
The precise details of Mueller's involvement in the
settlement haven't emerged, and he declined, through a Wilmer
representative, to comment for this post. His work isn't done,
either. VW's agreements in principle must still be put into a
consent decree with federal regulators, an agreement with
California officials and a proposed settlement of the class
action.
Judge Breyer joked that he expects all of the lawyers to
keep up their brutal work schedule until the deals are done. And
if they are in Mueller's offices until 3 in the morning, you can
bet the former FBI director will be there as well.
Judge Breyer and his hand-picked settlement master have
shown that it's possible to get the government, hundreds of
thousands of class action plaintiffs and a global corporation to
move fast. This may have been Mueller's first MDL mediation, but
given the quick resolution, I have a feeling it won't be his
last.
(Alison Frankel)
