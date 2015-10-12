Investors ask automakers to explain emissions lobbying

LONDON Oct 13 Leading European investment
managers and pension funds controlling nearly $1 trillion have
joined forces to call for automakers to better explain how they
have lobbied public bodies on emissions standards.
Nineteen investors including AXA Investment Managers, the
fund arm of insurer AXA, and the Swedish national
pension fund, wrote separate letters to 11 major automakers,
retail investor watchdog ShareAction said in a statement.
Volkswagen, BMW, Honda, Daimler
, General Motors, Ford, Fiat,
Peugeot and Toyota all received letters
requesting information on lobbying around emissions rules being
debated in the United States and the European Union.
Another letter was sent to Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of
Nissan and Renault, as both have been
recognised as some of the best performing companies for CO2
emissions, the statement said.
The initiative comes after VW admitted rigging diesel
emissions tests, knocking billions of euros off VW's stock
market value and throwing the spotlight on practices across the
industry.
"When it comes to the engagement underway between a company
and the key regulations affecting it, there are often sparse
details available to investors," Dylan Tanner, executive
director at non-profit group InfluenceMap, which analyses and
ranks companies on climate lobbying and influence, and which
helped coordinate the sending of the letters.
"The Volkswagen case highlights the need for a much greater
disclosure regime, both of the company's specific position on
key legislation and its involvement in the policy process."
($1 = 0.6522 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Holmes)