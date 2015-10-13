VW crisis won't cause lasting damage to German economy-econmin

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BERLIN Oct 13 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday that he did not think the diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen would permanently damage the German economy.
Asked whether the VW crisis would hit the economic outlook for Germany, Europe's largest economy, Gabriel said: "No, I do not expect the problems at Volkswagen to have lasting effects on the German economy." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.