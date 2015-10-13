VW crisis won't cause lasting damage to German economy-econmin

BERLIN Oct 13 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday that he did not think the diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen would permanently damage the German economy.

Asked whether the VW crisis would hit the economic outlook for Germany, Europe's largest economy, Gabriel said: "No, I do not expect the problems at Volkswagen to have lasting effects on the German economy." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)