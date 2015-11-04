Germany's Transport Minister urges VW to clear up irregularities

BERLIN Nov 4 Germany's Transport Minister urged
Volkswagen on Wednesday to leave no stone unturned
in clearing up the latest irregularities and ensure that
consumers would not be burdened.
Alexander Dobrindt said the latest revelations that
Volkswagen understated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions data
had caused "irritation" in his ministry.
"I continue to expect that Volkswagen and its leadership
will make every effort to repair the damage and to make sure it
is cleared up transparently," he said.
He said tests would be conducted on all current Volkswagen
vehicles, including cars with petrol engines.
