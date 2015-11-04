版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三 21:17 BJT

Germany's Transport Minister urges VW to clear up irregularities

BERLIN Nov 4 Germany's Transport Minister urged Volkswagen on Wednesday to leave no stone unturned in clearing up the latest irregularities and ensure that consumers would not be burdened.

Alexander Dobrindt said the latest revelations that Volkswagen understated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions data had caused "irritation" in his ministry.

"I continue to expect that Volkswagen and its leadership will make every effort to repair the damage and to make sure it is cleared up transparently," he said.

He said tests would be conducted on all current Volkswagen vehicles, including cars with petrol engines. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐