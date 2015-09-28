EU's Moscovici says VW crisis won't limit German influence in Brussels

BERLIN, Sept 28 The scandal surrounding Volkswagen's cheating on diesel emissions tests has damaged the image of the company but will not undermine German influence in Brussels, Europe's Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

Asked about the impact of the scandal at a conference in Berlin, Moscovici said: "It does damage to the image of the company itself, it raises questions about broader issues ... but it will not limit German influence at all in Brussels."

He said he was certain that VW would recover from the crisis, adding that transparency from the company was important to achieve this. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)