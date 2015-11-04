版本:
200,000 vehicles in Germany affected by latest VW findings-ministry

BERLIN Nov 4 Germany's Transport Minister said around a quarter of the 800,000 vehicles Volkswagen has said are affected by the latest irregularities are on German roads.

"Of the 800,000 vehicles with false CO2 and consumption values, around 200,000 are on the road in Germany," Alexander Dobrindt said in Berlin.

"We expect that for these cases the car tax will need to be adjusted," he added, saying he could not give an estimate of the size of the possible adjustment to the tax.

He said Germany had ordered that all current VW models from the Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat brands be tested to see whether their CO2 levels are correct. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

