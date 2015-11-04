VW needs new structures to avoid future scandals-German govt spox

BERLIN Nov 4 Germany expects Volkswagen
to clear up the latest irregularities in a
transparent way, adding the carmaker needs to set up new
structures to ensure that such a scandal does not happen again,
a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
"VW has a duty to clear this up transparently and
comprehensively," Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for Chancellor
Angela Merkel, told a regular government news conference in
Berlin.
"The chancellor has said several times in the past she
expects future structures to stop something like this from
happening again. It's important to create structures to avoid
such cases," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)