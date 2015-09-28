German govt says had no prior knowledge of VW defeat devices

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BERLIN, Sept 28 The German government had no prior information about rigged diesel emissions tests at carmaker Volkswagen before the story broke earlier this month, a spokesman said on Monday.
"The transport minister found out about the allegations of manipulation the weekend before last. We had no previous knowledge that this system was being used," a transport ministry spokesman told a government news conference.
The spokesman also confirmed that Germany's KBA watchdog had set an Oct. 7 deadline for the company to present a plan to bring diesel emissions into line with the law in Germany.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.