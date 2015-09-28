版本:
2015年 9月 28日

German govt says had no prior knowledge of VW defeat devices

BERLIN, Sept 28 The German government had no prior information about rigged diesel emissions tests at carmaker Volkswagen before the story broke earlier this month, a spokesman said on Monday.

"The transport minister found out about the allegations of manipulation the weekend before last. We had no previous knowledge that this system was being used," a transport ministry spokesman told a government news conference.

The spokesman also confirmed that Germany's KBA watchdog had set an Oct. 7 deadline for the company to present a plan to bring diesel emissions into line with the law in Germany.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Michelle Martin)

