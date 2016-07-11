German prosecutors say won't be lenient with VW

HAMBURG, July 11 German prosecutors will grant
Volkswagen no mitigation for a record vehicle
emissions settlement it faces in the United States and want VW
to pay them a separate fine, a spokesman said.
Prosecutors in Braunschweig, near Volkswagen's (VW)
Wolfsburg headquarters, are demanding VW be fined based on the
level of the profits it made from selling about 11 million cars
equipped with illicit engine software.
VW last month agreed with the U.S. government and regulators
to pay $15.3 billion to get about half a million
emissions-cheating diesel cars off U.S. roads.
But the scale of U.S. penalties is no reason to exercise
leniency on VW's regulatory offence, a spokesman for the
Braunschweig prosecutor's office said on Monday.
"We cannot pay heed to what VW may have to pay in other
countries when we go about setting the fine," he said. "We
cannot say: 'VW is already requested to pay a lot in the U.S.,
so let's not be so strict.' That's not possible."
Under Germany's law on regulatory offences, prosecutors are
assessing the "economic advantage" VW enjoyed from using
cheating software, rather than expensive exhaust filter systems,
to manipulate pollution tests, the spokesman said, adding it
will be difficult to determine the level of profits VW has
reaped from its wrongdoing.
Industry observers in Germany estimate this could result in
a fine of several hundreds of millions of euros.
Braunschweig prosecutors, which last month started probing
former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and VW brand chief
Herbert Diess over suspicion of market manipulation, declined
comment.
Europe's largest automaker confirmed on Monday it has been
notified by prosecutors about the latest probe but declined
further comment.
The proposed U.S. settlement would move VW close to the 16.2
billion euros ($18 billion) it has set aside to cover the costs
of the scandal.
VW still faces criminal probes in the United States, Germany
and South Korea as well as lawsuits from investors around the
world suing the carmaker for what they describe as losses
incurred after the manipulations were disclosed in September.
($1 = 0.9053 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)