VW crisis won't hurt Germany as an industrial location-lobby chief

BERLIN Oct 13 The emissions scandal at German carmaker Volkswagen will not hurt Germany's reputation in the industrial world, the head of an industry lobby said on Tuesday.

"I'm absolutely convinced that the Volkswagen case will not lead to Germany being damaged as an industrial location," Ulrich Grillo, head of the BDI Federation of German industries, said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

