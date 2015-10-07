Volkswagen faces first German lawsuit over rigged diesel tests

BERLIN Oct 7 A female motorist from Cologne has
filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen, accusing the
company of deceiving car owners by rigging diesel emissions
tests, law firm Jordan Fuhr Meyer said on Wednesday.
The woman, who lodged her claim for damages with
Braunschweig district court, is the first known German to sue
Volkswagen for damages after the car maker admitted to using
software to rig diesel emissions tests in the United States.
A letter from Volkswagen sent to German lawmakers on Tuesday
said that 8 million diesel vehicles in the European Union were
fitted with software capable of cheating vehicle emissions
tests.
The plaintiff said low emissions had been a "deciding
factor" when she bought her VW Sharan with a 2.0 TDI engine in
2010 for 42,000 euros, and is calling for the purchase to be
cancelled.
Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said in an
interview with a German newspaper that the company would launch
a recall for cars affected by its diesel emissions crisis in
January and complete the fix by the end of next year.
But Sascha Conradi, a lawyer at Jordan Fuhr Meyer, said
repair would not be sufficient and that the woman feared a refit
would hamper engine performance, acceleration, top speed and
other important aspects of the vehicle.
"The further use of a vehicle that does not have low
emissions is unacceptable for the plaintiff," Conradi said.
A spokesman for Volkswagen said he could not comment at
present as he did not have knowledge of the case.
(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Caroline Copley;
editing by Adrian Croft)