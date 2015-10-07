German authority examining VW's recall plans - minister

BERLIN Oct 7 Germany's transport minister said
on Wednesday that authorities were examining whether to make
additional demands of Volkswagen after it submitted
its plans to fix the diesel engines that are at the centre of an
emissions rigging scandal.
Speaking in Berlin, Alexander Dobrindt told reporters that
VW had made clear in a "comprehensive report" sent to Germany's
Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) that Euro-5 diesel
engines in the 2.0, 1.6 and 1.2 litre category would require
adjustments.
"For the 2.0-litre engines, VW is saying that a software
solution will be ready this year and will then be implemented
from the start of next year," Dobrindt said.
"With the 1.6 litre engines, in addition to new software,
engine changes will be necessary, which according to Volkswagen
won't be ready before September 2016."
He said the KBA would decide soon on whether it had
additional questions or demands for Volkswagen.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)