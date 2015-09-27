INSIGHT-VW scandal exposes cozy ties between industry and Berlin

(Repeats story first issued on Sept 26)
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Sept 26 Angela Merkel learned early in
her political career that taking on the German car industry
carries risks.
It was the spring of 1995 and the newly appointed
environment minister was trying to convince her cabinet
colleagues to back a bold new set of anti-smog rules that
included tougher speed limits and summer driving bans.
But Matthias Wissmann, the transport minister with close
ties to industry, was having none of it. He questioned whether
Merkel's measures would cut pollution levels at all and vowed to
fight any attempt to impose speed limits on the Autobahn.
Wissmann's argument won the day, reducing Merkel to tears,
according to a 2010 biography by Gerd Langguth. For the
ambitious young minister from the communist East it was a lesson
about how politics worked in a united Germany.
Much has changed in the intervening years. Merkel is now in
her third term as chancellor. Wissmann heads the Verband der
Automobilindustrie (VDA), the influential lobby group for German
automakers.
But there is one constant: the clout of the auto industry in
German politics.
This relationship, which some describe as symbiotic,
bordering on incestuous, is in the spotlight now, as Volkswagen
, the country's largest carmaker, reels from an
emissions scandal that has forced out its long-time CEO Martin
Winterkorn and sent its stock careening lower.
There are no indications that German politicians were aware
that VW was rigging its diesel emissions tests. Merkel and her
leading ministers have expressed surprise and indignation at the
revelations, urging VW to clear them up swiftly.
But authorities in Germany and elsewhere in Europe had known
for years about the widening gap between emissions values
measured in official laboratory tests and those recorded in a
real-world environment.
Yet, critics say, Berlin fought hard to shield its carmakers
from closer scrutiny and, in a high-profile clash with its
European partners two years ago, from tougher emissions targets.
Merkel has defended the stance as necessary in order to protect
jobs in the sector.
Some see the VW scandal as symptomatic of a deeper problem
in which German car companies have been allowed to do as they
please without oversight or fear of reprisals from Berlin.
"The Volkswagen scandal is a warning shot to the
politicians," said Christina Deckwirth of Berlin-based Lobby
Control. "It shows they need to spend less time protecting the
auto industry and more time overseeing it."
POSTER CHILD
There are good reasons why Berlin stands by its car
companies.
The industry employs over 750,000 people in Germany, has
been a poster child for German engineering prowess and dwarfs
other sectors of the economy.
In 2014, the big three carmakers, Volkswagen, Daimler
and BMW, hauled in revenues of 413 billion
euros, far bigger than the German federal budget, which stood at
just under 300 billion.
This has bred a cozy relationship between the industry and
politicians. Top auto lobbyist Wissmann is a veteran of Merkel's
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) who, despite their cabinet
clash 20 years ago, uses the familiar "Du" with the chancellor.
Daimler's chief lobbyist is Eckart von Klaeden, a
senior CDU politician who worked under Merkel in the chancellery
and whose abrupt switch to the Mercedes manufacturer in 2013
prompted an investigation by Berlin prosecutors and new rules on
"cooling off" periods.
His predecessor at Daimler was Martin Jaeger, now spokesman
for Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
The ties cross party lines. Thomas Steg, a former spokesman
under Social Democrat (SPD) chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, heads
up government affairs at Volkswagen. Even former foreign
minister Joschka Fischer of the environmentalist Greens has done
ads for BMW in recent years.
The political connections are particularly strong at
Volkswagen, whose arcane shareholder structure is laid out in
the "Volkswagen Law" which dates back to 1960 and has faced
repeated legal challenges at the European level.
The law effectively shields the company from takeovers and
bestows hung influence on Lower Saxony, a state in central
Germany that owns a 20 percent stake in VW and has been a
stepping stone to national power for countless politicians.
Premiers of Lower Saxony who have sat on VW's board include
Schroeder, nicknamed the "Auto Chancellor", current Vice
Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel and former president Christian Wulff.
When Schroeder launched his far-reaching reform of the
German labour market in 2003, he turned to Peter Hartz, the
human resources chief of VW, to steer it.
Years later, Hartz was at the centre of another major
scandal to hit VW, a tale of corruption involving lavish company
trips for employee representatives, including visits to
prostitutes. He received a suspended sentence and a fine.
The VW scandal has also exposed the toothlessness of
Germany's regulatory regime, opposition parties and industry
experts say. The main oversight agency for the car sector, the
Federal Motor Transport Authority, falls under the Transport
Ministry in Berlin, raising questions about its independence and
readiness to police the sector.
"The worst of all is that the automobile industry was left
to do these tests themselves, there was no control," Oliver
Kirscher, a lawmaker for the Greens said in a debate in the
German parliament on Friday.
Industry group the VDA rejects the idea that controls were
lax and says it has been pressing for reform of the test regime
for emissions "intensively and constructively" for years.
EMISSIONS FIGHT
Unlike her predecessor Schroeder, Merkel has no direct ties
to the car industry.
But her stance has clearly evolved since her days as an
environment minister under Helmut Kohl.
Back in 2009, in the months before she would run for a
second term, she oversaw a controversial rescue - which later
unravelled - of German carmaker Opel, going against the advice
of her economy minister, who had argued that the General Motors
unit should be allowed to go bankrupt.
Four years later, in the run-up to the next election and
amid heavy pressure from the VDA, her government lobbied
aggressively in Brussels - even threatening other countries in
order to win their backing, according to diplomats - to water
down new European rules on CO2 emissions that Daimler and BMW
opposed. In a "Dear Angela" letter that later leaked, causing an
uproar in the German media, Wissmann urged Merkel to fight the
more ambitious targets.
"I think we need to ensure that in our drive to protect the
environment we are not damaging our own industrial base," Merkel
said at the time.
Months later, and only weeks after Merkel had won a third
term, her party received donations totalling 690,000 euros from
the family that controls BMW. The news sparked a backlash from
opposition parties and the German media. The CDU said the money
had "no connection to any political decisions".
Critics say that by doubling down on its premium carmakers
and heeding their warnings about introducing ambitious emissions
targets, Berlin has unwittingly discouraged innovation and
harmed the industry's long-term prospects.
Germany is a laggard on electric cars and is widely expected
to miss a target of selling 1 million by the end of the
decade.
"Until now the German auto industry has been handled with
kid gloves by the politicians," said Klaus Mueller, head of the
Federation of German Consumer Organisations.
"Emissions targets were set at less than ambitious levels and
agreement on new testing rules was delayed. Even worse, there
was no mechanism for overseeing whether legal emissions limits
were being met, at the cost of the environment and the consumer,
as the VW case has now shown."
(editing by Janet McBride)