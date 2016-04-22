German carmakers to recall 630,000 cars to fix emissions - govt official

BERLIN, April 22 German car manufacturers will
recall 630,000 Porsche, Volkswagen Opel, Audi and Mercedes
vehicles to fix diesel emissions management software, a German
government official said on Friday, widening a clampdown on
pollution in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal.
As part of a broader investigation into high levels of
health-threatening nitric oxide (NOX) diesel emissions, the
German government ordered tests on a broad range of vehicles but
found only Volkswagen had installed illegal manipulation
software commonly referred to as a defeat device.
The recall is to ensure that a legal loophole which allows
manufacturers to throttle back emissions treatment systems under
certain circumstances is tightened to ensure lower levels of
pollution going forward, according to the government official.
