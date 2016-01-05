CORRECTED-Merkel ally says U.S. hard line on VW could boost U.S. carmakers

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
(Corrects maximum penalty from $90 billion to $48 billion in third paragraph)
BERLIN Jan 5 The deputy parliamentary leader for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Tuesday that the hard line taken by U.S. authorities against Volkswagen could give U.S. automakers a boost at the expense of their German rivals.
"Due to the massive claims against VW that are now out there, I'm starting to suspect that the American authorities are running the risk of pursuing an aggressive industrial policy that favours the U.S. automobile industry to the detriment of our German automobile industry," Michael Fuchs told Reuters.
The U.S. Justice Department has sued Volkswagen for allegedly violating environmental laws. The claims could in theory total up to $48 billion. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: