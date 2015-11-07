Germany says testing diesel cars of foreign automakers

BERLIN Nov 7 Germany is subjecting diesel
vehicles including those from foreign manufacturers to strict
checks, its transport minister said, following Volkswagen's
latest disclosure that it gave false data on CO2
emissions.
In a deepening scandal, Volkswagen on Tuesday said it had
understated the fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions of
about 800,000 vehicles sold in Europe.
VW in September admitted that it had cheated on diesel
emissions tests in the United States.
"We are currently carrying out strict checks on diesel
vehicles from other manufacturers including foreign ones,"
Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the Bild daily in an
interview published on Saturday.
Dobrindt said the European Union was working on tougher car
emissions tests for the future, which would include tests on the
road as well as in the lab.
"The tests will therefore become more strict and will more
closely resemble the normal driving behaviour in road traffic,"
he told the newspaper.
