German transport minister to go to US to hold talks on VW scandal -sources

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
BERLIN Oct 23 German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt will travel to Washington on Monday to discuss the Volkswagen emissions scandal with Anthony Foxx, his U.S. counterpart, among others, two German transport ministry sources said.
Dobrindt also wants to hold talks with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they told Reuters.
Volkswagen has admitted rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests and said on Thursday it was looking into whether more vehicles contain software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests.
The carmaker said last month that banned software could be inside up to 11 million vehicles worldwide. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.