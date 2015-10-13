版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 13日 星期二 19:01 BJT

We should not discriminate against diesel due to VW scandal-auto chief

BERLIN Oct 13 Matthias Wissmann, the head of Germany's VDA auto industry association, said on Tuesday that the diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen should not lead to diesel technology being discriminated against. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing b Victoria Bryan)

