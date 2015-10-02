版本:
2015年 10月 2日 星期五

Berlin says no signs carmakers other than VW manipulated tests

BERLIN Oct 2 The German transport ministry has no indications that any carmakers other than Volkswagen have manipulated emissions tests, a spokesman said on Friday.

"At this point we have no indication of other manufacturers being involved", the spokesman said at a government news conference. (Reporting by David Stamp; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Michelle Martin)

