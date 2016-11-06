German prosecutors investigate VW chairman in market manipulation probe

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 6 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Sunday that German prosecutors had widened an investigation into suspected market manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.
The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig had announced the probe in June, targeting former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and VW brand chief Herbert Diess for suspected market manipulation related to the carmaker's emissions scandal. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Andrea Shalal)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.