公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四

VW says types of newer engine not affected by cheat software

BERLIN Oct 22 Volkswagen said on Thursday there was no cheating software built into vehicles with EA 288 Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel engines.

The German carmaker said earlier on Thursday it was examining earlier generations of the EA 288, without being more specific. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

