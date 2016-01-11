VW may buy back some cars in emissions scandal - CEO on CNBC

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
FRANKFURT Jan 11 German automaker Volkswagen may end up buying back some cars affected by the emissions scandal, its chief executive told CNBC in an interview.
"In some cases it's very easy to repair the cars, in other cases it's very expensive and in that case we have to negotiate whether it would be better to bring back some of the cars to Volkswagen," Matthias Mueller told CNBC at the Detroit auto show on Monday.
"In theory it's possible," he said.
Some U.S. regulators and lawmakers have said VW may have to buy back older models. German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported last week that VW assumed it would have to buy back about 115,000 cars in the United States. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.