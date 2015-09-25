CORRECTED-Volkswagen to keep Stadler at helm of Audi - Auto Motor und Sport

(Corrects spelling of Audi sales chief's name to de Meo,
paragraph 3)
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Audi chief executive Rupert
Stadler, who had been seen as a candidate for the CEO post at
parent Volkswagen, will remain in his post, German
magazine Auto Motor und Sport reported on Friday, citing no
sources.
A source close to the matter has told Reuters that
Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche
sports car brand, as its CEO, replacing Martin Winterkorn, who
resigned this week after the world's biggest carmaker admitted
to rigging emissions tests on diesel vehicles.
Auto Motor und Sport also reported that VW would appoint
Juergen Stackmann, the head of its Seat brand, to its management
board as its new sales chief. The top candidate to replace
Stackmann is Audi sales chief Luca de Meo, it said.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)