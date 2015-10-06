VW to place all investments under review amid scandal -labour boss

BERLIN Oct 6 All investments at Volkswagen will be placed under review, the carmaker's top labour representative said on Tuesday, as the embattled German group grapples with the fallout of its diesel emissions scandal.

"We will need to call into question with great resolve everything that is not economical," Bernd Osterloh, head of VW's works council told more than 20,000 workers at a staff gathering in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The scandal is not yet having consequences for jobs at VW, which employs 60,000 people at its main factory, but will impact earnings at the core autos division as well as bonus payments to workers, Osterloh said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)