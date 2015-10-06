VW to place all investments under review amid scandal -labour boss

BERLIN Oct 6 All investments at Volkswagen
will be placed under review, the carmaker's top
labour representative said on Tuesday, as the embattled German
group grapples with the fallout of its diesel emissions scandal.
"We will need to call into question with great resolve
everything that is not economical," Bernd Osterloh, head of VW's
works council told more than 20,000 workers at a staff gathering
in Wolfsburg, Germany.
The scandal is not yet having consequences for jobs at VW,
which employs 60,000 people at its main factory, but will impact
earnings at the core autos division as well as bonus payments to
workers, Osterloh said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)