VW says has handed over documents to public prosecution

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
BERLIN Oct 8 Volkswagen said it had handed over a "comprehensive" range of documents to public prosecutors who had searched premises at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg and elsewhere on Thursday.
VW, struggling to contain the fallout from the diesel emissions scandal, said it had filed charges with the Braunschweig prosecutor's office on Sept. 23.
It said it would support the prosecution's investigation of the circumstances of the manipulations as well as the people responsible. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.