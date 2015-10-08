VW says has handed over documents to public prosecution

BERLIN Oct 8 Volkswagen said it had handed over a "comprehensive" range of documents to public prosecutors who had searched premises at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg and elsewhere on Thursday.

VW, struggling to contain the fallout from the diesel emissions scandal, said it had filed charges with the Braunschweig prosecutor's office on Sept. 23.

It said it would support the prosecution's investigation of the circumstances of the manipulations as well as the people responsible. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)