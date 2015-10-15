Volkswagen to recall around 8.5 mln cars in Europe

BERLIN Oct 15 Volkswagen said it would recall around 8.5 million diesel-engine cars in the European Union (EU) after Germany requested servicing of the vehicles following a scandal over rigged emissions tests.

VW said on Thursday that it would need to be determined outside the 28-nation EU which classes of engine EA 189 were affected. The latest engine generation EA 288 is not affected, it said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)