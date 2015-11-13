VW brand chief says no evidence of further cheats -DPA

BERLIN Nov 13 Volkswagen's top brand executive sees no evidence of further misconduct at the carmaker beyond the manipulations of diesel emissions tests and carbon dioxide certifications, he told German news agency DPA in an interview published on Friday.

Herbert Diess told DPA he saw no threat of job cuts for the company's permanent staff. VW is pondering a reduction of temporary workers to help contain the multi-billion-euro costs from the scandal, sources at VW have said.

Works council chief Bernd Osterloh, in a joint interview with Diess with DPA, said however that bonus payments to workers would not be at last year's level. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)