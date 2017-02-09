Prosecutors say not investigating VW supervisory board members

HAMBURG Feb 9 German prosecutors said they were not investigating the German state of Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil or other members of Volkswagen's supervisory board in connection with an emissions scandal.

"Beyond that, no information will be provided on the number, names or possible testimony of witnesses... so as not to put further investigation at risk," the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

Media reports have said that former Chairman Ferdinand Piech informed key supervisory board members about potential diesel cheating six months before the scandal became public, prompting VW to weigh steps against him. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)