German prosecutors investigate former VW CEO on fraud allegations

BERLIN, Sept 28 German prosecutors have started an investigation against former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

The investigation will focus on "allegations of fraud in the sale of cars with manipulated emissions data," the Braunschweig-based prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Winterkorn quit last Wednesday after almost nine years at the helm of Europe's largest carmaker, saying he had no knowledge of manipulation of emissions results. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

