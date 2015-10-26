Volkswagen hires former CEO of GM's Opel to run group strategy

BERLIN Oct 26 Volkswagen has hired
a former chief executive of General Motors' European
division Opel to run group strategy, the German carmaker said on
Monday.
Thomas Sedran, interim CEO at Opel in 2012-2013 and head of
GM's Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in Europe until June this
year, will take up his role at VW on Nov. 1, the Wolfsburg-based
group said.
VW is grappling with a raft of suspensions amid the diesel
emissions scandal, including the top engineers at premium brands
Audi and Porsche.
Sedran is the second prominent recruitment at VW in the past
two weeks after the embattled carmaker named Daimler
manager Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt as compliance manager.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)