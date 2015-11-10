Germany to redetermine CO2 levels of 800,000 VW cars

BERLIN Nov 10 Germany's top transportation watchdog will redetermine the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission levels of 800,000 Volkswagen models declared by the carmaker to give false CO2 data.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said on Tuesday it will also review CO2 levels of VW cars that seem currently not affected by the falsification.

Europe's largest automaker admitted on Nov. 3 that CO2 data of some 800,000 cars were false and said compensation payments to customers and other costs related to the malfeasance could amount to 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion).

