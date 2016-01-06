VW repositioning may take 2-3 years -CEO in Wirtschaftswoche

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
BERLIN Jan 6 Volkswagen is facing a time-consuming overhaul as the carmaker adopts a new company structure and adjusts the strategy of its brands in the wake of an emissions scandal, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche quoted Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as saying.
"The repositioning of the group will certainly take between two and three years and is no child's play," Mueller told the weekly publication in an interview published on Wednesday.
Mueller said he wants VW to try to overtake rivals in profitability rather than keep pushing volume, which under his predecessor Martin Winterkorn doubled to more than 10 million cars sold last year.
"This peering at unit sales and new sales records makes little sense from my point of view," the CEO said.
Mueller, who will travel to the United States this week for the first time since VW's emissions scandal broke nearly four months ago, said he will try to continue the diesel offensive in the world's second largest auto market, despite the headwinds. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment