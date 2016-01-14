Moody's keeps negative outlook on VW after U.S. rejects fix

BERLIN Jan 14 Moody's maintained its negative
outlook on Volkswagen after U.S. authorities
rejected the German carmaker's vehicle recall proposals, the
credit rating agency said on Thursday.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Tuesday harshly
rejected VW's plan to fix 2.0 liter diesel cars equipped with
software capable of cheating U.S. emissions tests.
The CARB's rejection "is credit negative because it reflects
the tougher stance taken by the U.S. environmental authorities
regarding VW's attempt at addressing the emissions issue,"
Moody's said, sticking with its A3 rating.
The dismissal of VW's proposals prolongs the uncertainty
over a remediation plan for the United States, sustaining
pressure on VW's sales, Moody's said.
